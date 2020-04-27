Commentary: COVID 'Immunity Passport' No More Reliable Than a Coin Flip

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

May 27, 2020 -- Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson at the Yale School of Medicine.

This week, my Twitter feed is filling up with talk about antibody testing.

Wouldn't it be nice to have a simple blood test and know that you are immune to the coronavirus? How liberating would it be to walk into the grocery store with your face mask—which you are wearing out of sheer politeness—hiding a self-satisfied grin. For you, the worst is over.

And yes, it would be great to give people confidence as they go back to work, go to summer camp, or patronize local businesses.

But there are a lot of caveats to antibody testing. Experts have rightly pointed out that just because you have antibodies against coronavirus, it doesn't mean that you have protective antibodies; you'd need a specialized viral culture test to prove that.

And the debacle of exempting antibody tests from FDA review has been well reported. But these are really not the biggest issues.

The biggest one—the most glaringly important one—is not getting talked about enough. It's the fact that a positive antibody test, in many cases, makes it about 50/50 that you actually have any antibodies against the coronavirus. It's the difference between the false-positive rate of a test and the positive predictive value of a test. These are different things. And, almost universally, test manufacturers report the former but don't discuss the latter.

But we will.

To show you what I mean, we're going to go through a simple thought experiment.

Imagine that we have a population the size of New Haven, Connecticut—roughly 100,000 people.

Let's say that 5% of the city has been infected with the coronavirus, survived, and has protective antibodies. That's 5000 people who are immune.

Now, let's test every single person in the city to see who has antibodies. Let's say that the test is 100% sensitive (unrealistic, but it makes the math easy); it captures all 5000 people who are truly immune.