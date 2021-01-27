Exercise is great for your health, strength, and quality of life. But if you have chronic lung disease, symptoms like shortness of breath may make you afraid to work out.

Lung disease can interrupt your exercise routine, making it harder to be as active or independent as you once were, says Pat Owens, 76, who lives alone in Tucson, AZ. She uses supplemental oxygen to support her breathing during exercises like squats, leg lifts, and balancing on one leg while she holds onto the kitchen sink.

“I also have some exercise and stretching tapes. I walk inside and when I can, I walk outside too. I do all my own housework, shopping, and laundry,” says Owens, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). “I try to stay as active as I can, so I can continue to care for myself. My only obstacle is that I can’t move around as fast as I used to. It takes me longer to do things, but at least I get things done.”

If you haven’t exercised for a while due to lung disease, start again slowly, says pulmonologist Albert Rizzo, MD, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association.

“Just pace yourself. Listen to your body and slowly increase your activity,” he says. “Exercise is so important for building your muscle strength and breathing, but also improves your mood. You can even do exercises while you’re sitting in a chair. It can be something simple, like walking back and forth to your mailbox or around the block.”