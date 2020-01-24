In August 2019, Angie Abad went to the ER to be treated for a respiratory infection. Medical workers there tested her and prescribed meds, but Abad “never really felt right after that.”

After a second respiratory infection and growing problems with breathing, her local hospital still couldn’t put a finger on the problem. Finally, a more specialized hospital nearby ran more breathing and lung tests and diagnosed her with the lung disease COPD.

But the diagnosis and the treatments that followed -- including extra oxygen, a nebulizer, and an inhaler -- still left Abad, who is 50 and lives in Denver, without answers to mounting questions. She felt even worse about her condition because she’d watched her father die of the same disease 8 years before.

“I didn't know any questions to ask my pulmonologist,” Abad says. “I've just taken the meds she’s put me on and left it at that. No one has told me what to expect, possible side effects of meds, or [other] things I would experience.”

She didn’t find much more support from friends, either. “When you tell people about your diagnosis of COPD, they say, ‘Oh,’” she says. “There isn’t enough awareness. People don’t understand the daily struggles of this disease.”