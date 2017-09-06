Disneyland Shuts Cooling Towers Over Legionnaires

Two cooling towers at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. have been shut down due to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

Twelve cases of the severe lung infection were identified about three weeks ago, according to Orange County health officials. Nine of the patients visited Disneyland in September and the other three were county residents, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ten of the patients were hospitalized and one patient "with additional health issues" died, health officials said.

Legionnaires' disease is caused by exposure to water or mist that is contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

"On Oct. 27, we learned from the Orange County Health Care Agency of increased Legionnaires' disease cases in Anaheim. We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria," Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in a statement Friday, the Times reported.

"These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down," Hymal added.

"There is no known ongoing risk associated with this outbreak," according to a statement from the Orange County Health Care Agency, the Times reported.