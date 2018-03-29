Stores Urged to Pull Products With Deadly Chemical

March 29, 2018 -- Environmental groups on Thursday called on retailers to stop selling products containing methylene chloride, a chemical sold by the gallon in most hardware stores that has claimed at least three lives in the last year.

“No family should lose a loved one because of deadly chemicals,” Cindy Wynne, mother of Drew Wynne, said in a prepared statement. “To this day, you can walk into Lowe’s and other home improvement retailers and buy the same product that killed Drew -- plus numerous others containing the same chemical.”

Drew Wynne was removing paint from the floor at his business in Charleston, SC, last October when he was overcome by the fumes from a chemical stripping product he bought at Lowe’s, the home improvement store, his family says.

Drew Wynne Wynne died in October when he was overcome by methylene chloride fumes.

His business partner found him dead the next day. He was 31.

Wynne’s autopsy report says he died from methylene chloride poisoning.

“I hope Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will do the right thing and ban this dangerous product,” Cindy Wynne said.

Wynne’s family and the environmental groups also urged the EPA to move forward with a proposed methylene chloride ban.

In the body, methylene chloride turns into carbon monoxide, which crowds out oxygen in the blood. If you use it without wearing specialized protective gear, it can quickly starve your heart and brain of air. Workers have passed out after as little as 5 minutes of exposure.

As WebMD reported last year, methylene chloride has been killing workers and do-it-yourselfers for decades. The European Union banned most uses of the chemical in 2011, but despite its dangers, the Environmental Protection Agency had lacked the regulatory authority to remove it from the market.