One Dead In Atlanta Hotel Legionnaires' Outbreak

Aug. 7, 2019 -- One of the 12 people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after staying at the Sheraton Atlanta hotel in early July has died, officials said.

Another 61 probable cases of the disease have been identified, according to Nancy Nydam, director of communications at Georgia Department of Public Health, CNN reported.

The hotel has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak of the serious form of noncontagious pneumonia, but voluntarily closed and is working with public health officials and environmental experts investigating the situation.

The hotel will remain closed until at least Aug. 11, Ken Peduzzi, the hotel's general manager, said in a statement Tuesday, CNN reported.

Between 10,000 and 18,000 people get Legionnaires' disease each year in the U.S., and about one in 10 will die, according to a recent U.S. government report. Legionnaires' disease is caused by bacteria and can be treated with antibiotics, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.