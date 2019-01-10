One Dead in NC Legionnaires' Outbreak

Oct. 1, 2019 -- Confirmed cases of Legionnaires disease linked to a North Carolina state fair now stand at 79, including 55 people hospitalized and one death.

Health officials haven't found the cause of the outbreak. Many of those sickened, however, said they went to the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher near Asheville. CNN reported.

One possible cause being investigated is the possibility that people breathed in infected airborne droplets from water rides at the fair, a N.C. health official told CNN.

Also, four cases of Pontiac fever, a less severe flu-like condition, have been reported.

Health officials are asking anyone who went to the fair and is experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath, to call their doctor to talk about Legionnaire's disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection caused by breathing in the Legionella bacteria. The condition but is treatable with antibiotics, yet about 10% of patients die, according to CNN.

