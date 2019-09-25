THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Canadian researchers report a new twist on the spate of deaths and lung damage from vaping in the United States.

A 17-year-old boy may well be the first case of a novel type of lung injury from vaping. The condition is similar to "popcorn lung," which is seen in workers exposed to the chemical flavoring diacetyl, an ingredient used to produce microwave popcorn, researchers said.

When inhaled, the chemical causes inflammation and obstruction of the small airways in the lungs.

"The type of lung injury our patient suffered is different from the pattern of injury seen in the outbreak of cases in the U.S., meaning that there is more than one way vaping can harm the lungs," said lead researcher Dr. Karen Bosma, an associate scientist at the Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ontario.

"We don't know for certain what chemical or ingredient is causing the problem, but we do know that several compounds found in e-liquids can be toxic when inhaled, so no vaping products can be considered free of risk," she said.

In this Canadian case, the teen came down with a life-threatening case of bronchiolitis after a week of persistent coughing. The boy was hospitalized and put on life support.

Bosma's team suspected that the problem was related to flavored e-cigarettes. Indeed, the family said their son had regularly used flavored e-liquids including those that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The boy's condition was so serious that his doctors referred him to a lung transplant center.

Although the teen avoided needing a lung transplant, his lungs were permanently damaged. He continues to recover and has sworn off e-cigarettes, marijuana and tobacco, the researchers said.

Vaping has health risks and the potential short and long-term effects of vaping remain unknown, Bosma said. Nonsmokers, pregnant women and young people should not vape, she cautioned.

"The patient, his family and his health care team want to use his case as a warning to others," Bosma said. "What happened to our patient could happen to anyone."