Vaping Tied to Lung Illness Seen in Metalworkers

THURSDAY, Dec. 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A lung disease that normally strikes in the workplace has been linked to vaping in a new report.

A 49-year-old California woman who vaped marijuana came down with a form of pneumonia normally associated with exposure to hard metals in industrial settings, according to a case study published Dec. 5 in the European Respiratory Journal.

The disease, called hard-metal pneumoconiosis or "cobalt lung," usually occurs when people inhale mineral dusts caused by metal grinding, said senior researcher Dr. Kirk Jones, a pathologist with the University of California, San Francisco.

Jones said he's seen cases of the lung disease in sawmill workers who sharpen saw blades, workers who polish diamonds with metal tools, and dental lab technicians who used drill bits with tungsten cobalt in them.

Inhaling the metal dust "would cause almost a mild metal-related immune reaction that causes activation of various inflammatory cells in the lung that lead to chronic disease and scarring," Jones said.

This woman had no such workplace exposure. She had been working as a dog trainer but quit after she started having difficulty breathing, the researchers said.

By the time she sought medical help, the woman also had developed a cough and wheezing.

Microscopic examination of biopsied lung tissue revealed abnormally large cells containing multiple nuclei, something that Kirk and his colleagues had only seen in people exposed to metal dust on the job.

"The only reason we recognized it is because it has such an unusual appearance under the microscope," Kirk said.

Searching for answers, the researchers learned that she had been using an e-cigarette for about six months prior to falling ill.

The investigators sent the device's e-liquid off for analysis, which revealed that it contained significant levels of cobalt, nickel, aluminum, manganese, lead and chromium. The woman had been breathing in metal with every puff of her e-cigarette.

Kirk isn't sure how the cobalt got into the e-liquid. One possibility is that the metal was introduced into the liquid at some point during the manufacturing process.