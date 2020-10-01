Texas Teen, 15, Youngest to Die From Vaping

Jan. 10, 2020 -- A 15-year-old Texas teen who died from vaping is the youngest victim so far in an outbreak of vaping-related deaths in the United States.

The teen's death was announced by Dallas County Health and Human Services, The New York Times reported.

In a statement on Dec. 31, Texas officials said the teen had "a chronic underlying medical condition," but did not identify the condition, the patient's gender or what products the teens had been vaping.

"Reporting a death in a teen due to Evali (E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury) is so tragic," Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County health director, said in a statement. "We are seeing that severe lung damage, and even death, can occur with just short-term use of these products."

As of Tuesday, there had been 2,602 cases of the illness and 57 deaths in the U.S. Those who've died have been between ages 15 and 75, with a median age of 51, The Times reported.

The outbreak appears to be slowing, but states are still reporting new cases every week, and more deaths are under investigation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.