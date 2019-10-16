More Studies Link Vaping to Asthma, COPD

TUESDAY, Jan. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Lung illnesses and deaths from vaping have been grabbing headlines for months, and now two new studies offer fresh evidence pointing to long-term respiratory concerns.

The studies link the use of electronic cigarettes to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"These studies add to the body of evidence on the relationship between electronic cigarette use and lung conditions," said Dr. Albert Osei, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He's lead author of a study published earlier this month in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The studies cannot definitely prove a cause-and-effect link, he noted, adding: "We believe this warrants further longitudinal studies."

Introduced to the U.S. market more than a decade ago, e-cigarettes are marketed as less harmful than traditional tobacco cigarettes, and as a way to help quit smoking. In 2016, almost 11 million American adults used e-cigarettes.

Most have a vaporization chamber, a nicotine cartridge that can include flavoring and a rechargeable battery. The vapor they produce is inhaled into the lungs -- a process called vaping.

Past studies have suggested the vapor may irritate airway cells, impair their ability to fight infection, and lead to destruction of lung tissue. A study just published in December found that e-cigarette users are also at significantly higher risk of chronic lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and COPD.

Vaping been linked to a nationwide outbreak of serious lung illness. As of Jan. 7, there have been more than 2,600 illnesses and 57 deaths -- many linked to vaping products with THC, the component in marijuana that produces a high. An additive called Vitamin E acetate that makes the THC last longer may be the culprit, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Osei's study looked at a database of more than 705,000 adults.

Almost 65,000 smoked regular cigarettes. More than 25,000 smoked e-cigarettes; their average age: 30 to 34. More than 200,000 were former traditional smokers.