3 U.S. Airports to Screen for Chinese Coronavirus

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Travelers from China will now have to undergo enhanced screening at three major U.S. airports for symptoms of a new coronavirus that has caused an outbreak of pneumonia in China, federal health officials said Friday.

The three airports -- San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) -- receive the most travelers from central China, officials explained.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying about 100 health workers to supplement existing staff at CDC quarantine stations located at those airports, the agency said.

The new coronavirus is genetically similar to MERS and SARS, two other coronaviruses that caused global outbreaks, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Messonnier provided a somewhat mixed message regarding the danger posed by the new virus at a CDC news briefing Friday.

She said that, as things stand, "we believe the current risk from this virus to the general public is low."

She noted that "for families sitting around the dinner table tonight, this is not something they should be concerned about."

But she added that it's very likely that the United States will see at least one case of the virus reach its shores.

"As we start testing more, and as lots of countries stand up diagnostic testing, I expect we're going to see more cases and I think it's highly plausible there will be at least a case in the United States," Messonnier said. "That's why we are moving forward so quickly with this screening."

China has reported 45 cases to date, including four reported just a couple of hours before the Friday news briefing, Messonnier said. There have been two deaths among older patients, including one with a prior history of illness.

Just this week, there also were three cases reported outside of China, two in Thailand and one in Japan, Messonnier said. All were in travelers from Wuhan.

Coronaviruses typically infect animals but can evolve and leap to people, and then spread person-to-person.