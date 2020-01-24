Jan. 24, 2020 -- A second travel-related case of a new strain of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in a Chicago resident.

The patient is a woman in her 60s. She had symptoms a few days after returning to the U.S. from a trip to Wuhan, China, on Jan. 13. She was not sick while traveling.

Health officials say she is doing well and is in stable condition. She remains in the hospital mostly to prevent the spread of the infection to others, they say.

Allison Arwady, MD, chief medical officer at the Chicago Department of Public Health, says the woman had limited movement outside her home before she got sick. She had not taken public transportation or attended any large gatherings, for example, so it’s unlikely she passed the infection to others before getting care.

“Our concern for transmission before symptoms developed is low,” she says.

In total, the CDC has investigated 63 patients in the U.S. for possible infection with the new strain of coronavirus from 22 states. Of those, two have been confirmed to have the disease, and 11 have been ruled out. In the other cases, samples of blood and respiratory samples are on their way to the CDC for testing or are being tested.

The first travel-related case in the U.S. is a man in his 30s who is hospitalized in Everett, WA. He is in isolation in satisfactory condition. Health officials there are monitoring more than 40 people he was in close contact with before he became sick. So far, no other infections have been found among those contacts.

The CDC says that at the five airports where incoming flights are being monitored, roughly 2,000 travelers from 200 flights have been screened. So far, no cases have been detected at airports.

Health officials say that may have something to do with the long lag between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms, which is called the incubation period.

Nancy Messonnier, MD, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, says the incubation period for the new virus may be as long as 2 weeks.