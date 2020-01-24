Coronavirus 2020 Outbreak: Latest Updates

Jan. 24, 2020 -- News about the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, is changing rapidly. The respiratory infection, which is closely related to SARS and MERS, has been spreading across China, and cases have been diagnosed in several other countries, including the United States. We’ll provide the latest updates on cases, deaths, travel restrictions, and more here.
What is the latest news?
A second U.S. case was confirmed Friday as the CDC said a woman in Chicago has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, at least 63 people in 22 states are being tested, the CDC says, including a Tennessee Tech student and fewer than 10 people in Alameda County, CA.
In Texas, the Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected coronavirus case, officials said Thursday. In a Facebook Live news conference, Eric Wilke, of the Health District, said they expect test results Monday on the patient, who is a Texas A&M student.
A passenger arriving at Los Angeles International Airport was sent to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, according to Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesperson. But the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday said in an email response that there have been no identified coronavirus cases in the county, and ''currently, the risk of local transmission is low."
In China, officials locked down more cities to public transport, bringing the total number of cities to 10.
How many people have been diagnosed with the virus, and how many have died?
More than 800 people have been infected, and 25 have died.
When did the outbreak start?
China first reported the outbreak in Wuhan on Dec. 30, 2019.
Where have people been diagnosed?
Most have been diagnosed in China. Other countries with cases include Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and two in the United States. World Health Organization officials say that among 291 cases they had data for so far, 72% were in people 40 and older, and about two-thirds were men. People with other health conditions are more at risk of severe illness, they say.
What are public officials doing to contain the virus?
Chinese officials have shut down all public transportation to 10 cities, affecting 35 million people. The first was Wuhan, which has a population of about 11 million. In Wuhan, that includes buses, subways, trains, and the airport.
All passengers flying into the United States from Wuhan will be routed through one of five airports and screened for fever and other signs of the virus. “Patients of concern” will be referred to a facility and given a test to find out if they have the virus.
What do we know about cases in the United States?
The first U.S. patient is a man in his 30s from Washington state. He had traveled from Wuhan and entered the country before the screening was in place. He started having symptoms and contacted his doctor. He is in good condition and is in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center.
The second case involves a woman in her 60s from Chicago. The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that she had visited Wuhan, China in December and returned to Chicago earlier this month. She is hospitalized but is in stable condition, the newspaper reported.
Is travel to China safe?
Wuhan is closed to travelers.
The CDC advises travelers to China to:
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid animals, animal markets, and products that come from animals.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if that’s not available.
- Seek medical care right away if you have a fever, cough, or a hard time breathing. Tell your health care professional about your travel.
What are the symptoms, and how is the virus diagnosed?
China created a test for the virus and shared that information with other countries. The CDC has developed its own test.
Symptoms include a fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. They may appear 2 to 14 days after you’re exposed to the virus.
What is the source of the virus, and how is it spread?
Health officials are not sure of the source of the virus yet or how easily it can spread. Coronaviruses are found in many different animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. One research paper also suggested snakes as a possible source. The new virus may be linked to a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan that has since been closed
The virus can spread from person to person. Health officials are seeing this happen most often where people are close together and in health care settings. To date, 16 health care workers have been infected.
The CDC believes that severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), two other types of coronavirus, are spread through droplets when someone coughs or sneezes.
Is there a vaccine?
There is no vaccine, but the National Institutes of Health is working on one and hopes to begin testing in several months. That testing would be for safety. If it’s safe, there would be testing to see how well it works.
How is it treated?
There is no specific treatment for the virus. Patients are generally given supportive care for their symptoms, such a fluids and pain relievers. Hospitalized patients may need support with breathing.