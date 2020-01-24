Coronavirus 2020 Outbreak: Latest Updates

Jan. 24, 2020 -- News about the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, is changing rapidly. The respiratory infection, which is closely related to SARS and MERS, has been spreading across China, and cases have been diagnosed in several other countries, including the United States. We’ll provide the latest updates on cases, deaths, travel restrictions, and more here.

What is the latest news?

A second U.S. case was confirmed Friday as the CDC said a woman in Chicago has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at least 63 people in 22 states are being tested, the CDC says, including a Tennessee Tech student and fewer than 10 people in Alameda County, CA.

In Texas, the Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected coronavirus case, officials said Thursday. In a Facebook Live news conference, Eric Wilke, of the Health District, said they expect test results Monday on the patient, who is a Texas A&M student.

A passenger arriving at Los Angeles International Airport was sent to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, according to Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesperson. But the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday said in an email response that there have been no identified coronavirus cases in the county, and ''currently, the risk of local transmission is low."

In China, officials locked down more cities to public transport, bringing the total number of cities to 10.