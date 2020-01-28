Can the New Coronavirus Be Stopped?

Jan. 28, 2020 -- With a new coronavirus sickening thousands across China, researchers who specialize in tracking the spread of infectious disease are modeling its movements. They’re asking just how widespread the illness could become, now that cases have been confirmed in 17 other countries.

“We’ve already lost control of it in China,” says Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

He says the quarantines in major Chinese cities have probably had limited impact.

“The idea that we could create this seal around China is just totally unrealistic,” he says. “I think at that point, you have to assume we’re going to see widespread transmission around the world.”

Likewise, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former commissioner of the FDA, said in an op-ed for CNBC that “global spread appears inevitable.”

“When pockets of the outbreak arrive on our shores, we shouldn’t have undue panic. But we need to be ready,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that it would expand its surveillance of travelers. Enhanced screening will take place at 20 airports, up from the five airports that are now doing enhanced screening.

The CDC also took steps to limit travel to China, asking people to reconsider any trips there and not go at all unless it was absolutely necessary.

The latest report from a team from the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London estimates that based on the frequency of international travel from Wuhan, there were as many as 100,000 people infected as of Jan. 26, a number that’s far higher than official case counts.

Osterholm thinks the higher estimate is probably on target. That’s because the official counts depend on testing, and not everyone is being tested.

“Right now, testing is extremely limited in most locations,” he says.

In the United States, the CDC has posted the blueprints for a test for the 2019-nCoV virus, and it is working to send testing kits to state health departments. It will be at least a week before tests are available outside of CDC headquarters in Atlanta.