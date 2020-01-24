What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

JANUARY 28, 2020 --

Mental health experts are warning of the potential deleterious psychological effects of the Chinese government's response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.

China's mandatory mass quarantine of millions of people in more than 10 cities will likely exacerbate public anxiety levels, G. James Rubin, PhD, senior lecturer in the psychology of emerging health risks, King's College London, United Kingdom, and coauthor Simon Wessely, MD, professor of psychiatry, King's College London, point out in an opinion piece published online January 24 in the BMJ.

"How well these measures will work in containing the spread of disease remains to be seen. Even attempts to completely close national borders may do little more than delay an epidemic by two or three weeks," they write.

Regardless of whether mass quarantine succeeds in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, it is certain to have substantial psychological consequences, they add.

During disease outbreaks, it is natural for public anxiety to run high. However, Wessely and Rubin contend that mass quarantine ratchets up public anxiety by signaling that "authorities believe the situation to be severe and liable to worsen." In addition, quarantine is associated with "a perceived loss of control and a sense of being trapped," they note.

As of January 28, there were more than 4500 confirmed cases in 15 countries and more than 100 deaths. In the United States, there are five confirmed cases, all in people who recently returned from the city of Wuhan. An additional 110 people in 26 US states are under investigation for having the virus.

"People may be very concerned about the coronavirus, and it's a question of how much should we really be concerned," Lynn Bufka, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in Washington, DC, told Medscape Medical News.

"The annual flu is deadly, but we don't tend to freak out about it because it happens every year, we expect it, and we have an expectation of how it will play out each year," said Bufka, senior director for practice, research, and policy at the American Psychological Association.