Scientists Hope New Tech Aids Coronavirus Vaccine

Jan. 28, 2020 -- A vaccine against the new Chinese coronavirus could be ready to be tested in people as soon as April, but it will still have a long way to go before being widely available.

The candidate vaccine will likely be based on a new technology that has been tested in animals and gone through early-stage trials in people, but has yet to receive regulatory approval against any disease.

A so-called mRNA vaccine can be made quickly -- without needing to be grown in chicken eggs, as is the flu vaccine, for instance. A company in the Boston area is already working to design an mRNA vaccine based on the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus released by the Chinese government this month.

“It’s not the only candidate we’re involved with, but we’re moving quickly on that,” says Anthony Fauci, MD, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

Early trials in people suggest that such a vaccine can stimulate an immune response very well. But it has never been tried during an outbreak.