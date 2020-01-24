What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

JANUARY 30, 2020 -- The Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak has unfolded so rapidly that many clinicians are scrambling to stay on top of it. Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about how to prepare your clinic to respond to this outbreak.

Keep in mind that the outbreak is moving rapidly. Though scientific and epidemiologic knowledge has increased at unprecedented speed, there is much we don't know, and some of what we think we know will change. Follow the links for the most up-to-date information.

What should our clinic do first?

Plan ahead with the following:

Develop a plan for office staff to take travel histories from anyone with a respiratory illness, and provide training for those who need it. Travel history at present should include asking about travel to China in the past 14 days, specifically Wuhan city or Hubei province.

Review up-to-date infection control practices with all office staff and provide training for those who need it.

Take an inventory of supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gowns, gloves, masks, eye protection, and N95 respirators or powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs), and order items that are missing or low in stock.

Fit-test users of N95 masks for maximal effectiveness.

Plan where a potential patient would be isolated while obtaining expert advice.

Know whom to contact at the state or local health department if you have a patient with the appropriate travel history.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prepared a toolkit to help frontline healthcare professionals prepare for this virus. Providers need to stay up-to-date on the latest recommendations, as the situation is changing rapidly.

When should I suspect 2019-nCoV illness, and what should I do?

Take the following steps to assess the concern and respond: