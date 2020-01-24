Hashtag Medicine: Coronavirus Fear Goes Viral on Social Media

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

JANUARY 31, 2020 -- Last week, the World Health Organization sent out a series of tweets explaining why they weren't yet ready to declare the 2019-nCov outbreak a global health emergency. The organization's Twitter account was immediately flooded with hundreds of negative comments spouting mistrust, misunderstandings, and misinformation.

Many Twitter users questioned the organization's motives, accusing them of allowing the illness to spread. Other tweeters claimed the Chinese government was deliberately withholding information and that thousands were dying on the streets of Wuhan, the city where the virus was first diagnosed. Still others maintained the illness was genetically engineered by the US government.

WHO has since declared the virus a global and national health emergency, but perhaps the only thing that has gone more viral than the pathogen itself is the chatter it has generated on social media.

During the week of January 19th, when the coronavirus broadly entered the public consciousness, Symplur, a healthcare social media monitoring tool, collected more than 1.2 million tweets on the topic — with nearly 700,000 Twitter users participating in the online conversation and more than 30 associated hashtags in play.

However, Tom Lee, one of Symplur's cofounders, noted that the volume of tweets relating to the coronavirus is considerably higher than the data they've captured. The volume of tweets has been so high — the system has collected up to 442,000 per day since the start of the outbreak — they are not able to process them all.

"We are only looking at a fraction of the action taking place on Twitter," Lee told Medscape Medical News. "We throttled back to pull in a random sample representing about 10% of the current activity."

Meanwhile on Facebook, more than 50 coronavirus pages have popped up. The "Coronavirus Warning Watch," for example, is a private group that quickly attracted over 1000 members and an average of 270 posts per day. Members appear to use the page to swap unsubstantiated claims and share links for protective gear like face masks that are of questionable benefit.