Man Fights to Get Family Out of China Amid Outbreak

Feb. 4, 2020 -- Ken Burnett, 45, of San Diego, says he is usually a private, quiet guy. But in the last few weeks, trying desperately to get his wife and their two young children flown home from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, he can only be described as a dog with a bone.

After countless emails and calls to the U.S. State Department and other officials, he finally got the message from his wife, Yanjun Wei, 37, on Tuesday morning: She, along with Rowan, 3, and Mia, 1, expect to board a plane for the U.S. in about 3½ hours -- 3 a.m. Wednesday, China time.

"I think we feel pretty optimistic," he says, though he was still awaiting final word that the three would actually get on that plane. "She got to the airport OK. The checkpoint was easier than we thought it would be. They let her parents [whom she was visiting] come into the airport to help her."

"We're 90% sure she will get on this plane," he says. It is the third time he has thought they were headed home in the past 2 weeks. But “home” will still have to wait. His family’s plane will not come to him in San Diego. Instead, his wife and children will be quarantined somewhere in the U.S. for at least 2 weeks. Burnett doesn’t know yet which of four military bases will be the family's destination. His information is coming mostly from WeChat, a social media platform where a number of groups have been discussing their efforts to get loved ones out of China.

As hopeful as he was trying to be, his anxiety poked through in conversation. "I am hoping they don't develop symptoms in the next 4 hours," he says. His wife told him there was a woman in the airport bathroom without a mask, coughing.

He plans to ask if he can go into quarantine with them, he says, ''knowing the answer is 99.9% no." But, he quickly added, "It's always worth a shot." On Friday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days for any U.S. citizen returning here after having been in the Hubei Province (where Wuhan is located) in the previous 14 days.