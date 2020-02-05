Coronavirus Rumor Mill Rampant With Bogus News

A Bit of Truth, A Lot of Fiction

Although these kinds of conspiracy rumors can appeal to our instincts, stepping back and analyzing them logically usually reveals their flaws, says Taylor, who published the book The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Disease, late last year.

According to official accounts, so far, 427 people have died from this new coronavirus out of more than 20,704 confirmed cases -- or about a 2% mortality rate.

As with many rumors, there is a kernel of truth to each of these. Gates’s foundation does work to combat disease; bats are believed to be the natural reservoir for coronaviruses, though scientists believe it passed to another animal before infecting humans; and Canada and China had outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, and have done research on the virus since. There is a research lab in Wuhan that studies extremely dangerous pathogens, but there is no evidence linking the lab with the current outbreak.

These bits of truth, common to most rumors, make them more believable and harder to fight, Taylor says. In fact, if you try to combat a rumor, you’re often accused of being part of the conspiracy yourself -- especially by the people most likely to believe in conspiracies, he notes. “It can be very difficult to persuade them otherwise.”

Repeating false information -- even in legitimate news stories like this one -- can help cement them in people’s minds, rather than debunk them, research shows. It’s called the “illusory truth effect,” and it shows that research participants are more likely to rate something as true if they’ve heard it before, regardless of its accuracy.

One way to identify false information, Taylor says, is to look for such germs of truth, with vague theories and mentions of authority or research, without any details. “The closer you look, the more shaky these theories become,” he says.

“The good news is conspiracy theorists are in the minority,” he says. As time goes on, and researchers learn more about the virus, “the people who aren’t conspiracy theorists, most of them will be persuaded that these theories are bunk.”