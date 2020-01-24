ACC Guidance on Cardiac Implications of Coronavirus

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

FEBRUARY 13, 2020 -- The American College of Cardiology (ACC) today released a clinical bulletin that aims to address cardiac implications of the current epidemic of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

The bulletin, reviewed and approved by the college's Science and Quality Oversight Committee, "provides background on the epidemic, which was first reported in late December 2019, and looks at early cardiac implications from case reports," the ACC notes in a press release. "It also provides information on the potential cardiac implications from analog viral respiratory pandemics and offers early clinical guidance given current COVID-19 uncertainty."

"The COVID-19 is a likely public health threat and has a high potential to affect US patients in the near future," Mohammad Madjid, MD, an expert advisor for the document, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology. "When dealing with emerging infections, we need to 'prepare for the worst and hope for the best.' "

Preliminary reports suggest that a high proportion of COVID-19 patients have baseline cardiovascular disease, added Madjid, an assistant professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School, University of Texas at Health Science Center at Houston. "We know that viral infections such as influenza can destabilize and worsen cardiac conditions and we expect that COVID-19 will have some effect as well. The cardiovascular effects will not be uniform and will have varying severity in different patients."

"We will continue monitoring the situation to identify the true cardiovascular impact of COVID-19 and to identify the high-risk patients and come up with relevant clinical recommendations," Madjid added.

For now, the document looks at some early cardiac implications of the infection. For example, early case reports suggest patients with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications or mortality from the virus, with up to 50% of hospitalized patients having a chronic medical illness, the authors write.

Forty percent of hospitalized patients confirmed to have the virus have cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease, they note.

In a recent case report on 138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, they note, 19.6% developed acute respiratory distress syndrome, 16.7% developed arrhythmia, 8.7% developed shock, 7.2% developed acute cardiac injury, and 3.6% developed acutekidneyinjury. "Rates of complication were universally higher for ICU patients," they write.