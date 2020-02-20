Silent COVID-19 Cases May Stymie Screening Efforts

Feb. 20, 2020 -- As countries work to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the screening of international travelers has become a cornerstone of those efforts.

Because there are a limited number of lab tests, travelers generally aren’t being swabbed unless they have symptoms or if they’ve answered yes to certain questions. They include whether the travelers recently had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, which is now officially called SARS-CoV-2.

A new study by German researchers shows why that approach probably isn’t catching everyone who’s infected.

The researchers tested 126 people who were returning to Germany after recent travel from China. On the flight, 10 people were isolated because they were at high risk of being infected -- some had symptoms, and others had contact with people who were infected.

As soon as the plane touched down, these 10 passengers were taken to a hospital and tested for the virus. None were positive.

Doctors examined the rest of the passengers at a medical assessment center at the airport. One passenger had a fever, a hard time breathing, and a cough. He was also tested, and was negative for the virus.

In a last step, researchers offered testing to the remaining 115 people who were on board the plane and who had passed their screening checks.

In a surprise twist, two of these seemingly healthy passengers tested positive for the virus. Two different labs confirmed their test results.

The passengers who tested positive were whisked to a hospital, where an exam showed that one had a very slight sore throat and a faint rash. Both remained well and never ran a fever in the week after they were admitted to the hospital.

More worrisome, when the virus that was isolated from the two passengers was placed in a test tube with healthy cells, it was able to infect them. That means it’s possible they could have passed the disease on to others, even when they had few to no symptoms themselves.