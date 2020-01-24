Novel Coronavirus a 'Tremendous Public Health Threat,' CDC Says

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

FEBRUARY 21, 2020 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing for potential community spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States — which has 34 confirmed cases as of today — and is not ruling out the future need for school and business closures such as those implemented in China.

"This new virus represents a tremendous public health threat. We don't yet have a vaccine for this novel virus, nor do we have a medication to treat it specifically," Nancy Messonnier, MD, director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC, said during a telephone news briefing today.

On February 20, the US Department of State issued a travel alert advising citizens to "reconsider travel by cruise ship to or within Asia," Ian Brownlee, principal deputy assistant secretary, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Department of State, said during the news briefing.

"While the US government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in recent weeks, such repatriation flights do not reflect our standard practice and should not be relied upon as an option for US citizens under potential risk for quarantine by local authorities," Brownlee said.

"We urge US citizens to evaluate the risks of choosing to remain in an area that may be subject to quarantine and to take all appropriate proactive measures."

Brownlee encouraged travelers to enroll their trips on the US Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

The CDC is working with the state department to provide "up-to-the-minute" information for travelers, Messonnier explained.

Earlier this week, 329 passengers from the Diamond Princess returned to the United States on two state department-chartered flights. Of those, 18 have tested positive for virus by the CDC and 10 were reported positive in Japan. Of the 18 cases here in the United States, 11 are being cared for at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, five are being cared for at Travis Air Force Base, and two are being cared for at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

These individuals are considered at high risk for infection and the CDC expects to see additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among them.