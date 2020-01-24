Novel Coronavirus: Study Suggests Multiple Shedding Routes

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

FEBRUARY 21, 2020 -- The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) responsible for the COVID-19 global outbreak may have multiple infection routes, according to a study published online February 17 in Emerging Microbes & Infection.

"We detected the virus in oral swabs, anal swabs, and blood," write Wei Zhang, from Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China, and colleagues.

"[T]hus, infected patients can potentially shed this pathogen through respiratory, fecal–oral, or body fluid routes," they write.

But one US infectious disease expert cautions that, overall, the epidemiologic data continue to point to airborne transmission being the driver of the COVID-19 outbreak. "It's almost a rewrite of the influenza playbook," said Michael T. Osterholm, PhD, MPH, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

To date, oral swabs have been used to test for 2019-nCoV antigen to confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19. And patients who have two sequential negative oral swabs are thought to have cleared the virus and no longer be contagious.

However, according to the authors, many coronaviruses can also undergo fecal–oral transmission.

With this in mind, Zhang and colleagues conducted a study in a hospital in Wuhan to investigate the possibility of alternate routes of transmission of 2019-nCoV.

They collected oral swabs, anal swabs, and blood samples from a total of 178 patients infected with the virus.

In the first part of their study, the researchers examined samples from 39 of the patients who had tested positive for 2019-nCoV based on oral swabs taken at the time of admission to the hospital. They performed molecular testing (quantitative polymerase chain reaction [qPCR]) for 2019-nCoV on blood, oral swabs, and anal swabs.

According to Zhang and colleagues, 15 of these 39 patients still tested positive for the virus even after several days of treatment. Of these, 8 (53.3%) tested positive on oral swabs, 4 (26.7%) on anal swabs, 6 (40%) on blood samples, and 3 (20%) on serum samples.

Notably, the researchers found instances when viral nucleotide was present in anal swabs or blood samples even when oral swabs tested negative.