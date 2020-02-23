Diabetes, CVD Tied to Worse Prognosis for COVID-19 Infection

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

FEBRUARY 25, 2020 -- Indications so far are that people with diabetes and other chronic medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), will have a worse prognosis if they become infected with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has emerged from China.

There is also evidence that diabetes may increase risk for infection from COVID-19 two- to threefold, independently of other medical problems, such as CVD.

Although more detailed analysis is needed to show a clearly defined connection between conditions such as diabetes and worse prognosis with COVID-19, the statistics suggest that this virus hits hardest among the most vulnerable, ie, the elderly and people with multiple medical problems, especially those with diabetes of long duration that has not been well controlled.

"The message we want to emphasize is that emergencies unmask vulnerabilities in diabetes. The old and the sick are the most vulnerable," Juliana C. N. Chan, MD, told Medscape Medical News in an interview.

Chan is director of the Hong Kong Institute of Diabetes and Obesity at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chan and other experts are therefore calling for diabetes patients, those with CVD, and patients with other chronic medical conditions to be extra vigilant in their efforts to avoid contact with the virus, although they also note that individual responses vary greatly.

In past infectious disease outbreaks, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and H1N1 flu, people with diabetes were at increased risk for severe illness and death.

"I don't think it's an overstatement to say that people with diabetes...are at higher risk of developing COVID-19, because the data are suggestive," noted Chan, although she cautioned that longer-term research will give a much clearer picture.

Poor Control of Diabetes a Risk Factor for Infection

Chan was a senior coauthor on a study published last month in Diabetologia, as reported by Medscape Medical News, that found that mortality rates among people with diabetes in Hong Kong have plummeted in recent years ― except for young people, who may be more likely to have poorly controlled diabetes.