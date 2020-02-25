Quarantines for Coronavirus: Not in My Backyard

Feb. 25, 2020 -- As coronavirus hot spots erupt in other parts of the world, some U.S. cities are fighting against having quarantined people in their neighborhoods.

In the past week, the city of Costa Mesa in Southern California got a temporary restraining order to stop the relocation of potential coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to a former developmental center in the city. On Monday, a federal judge extended the order for another week. City officials said they need an adequate survey and analysis of the property and other information to ensure the safety of residents.

Alabama was being considered as another quarantine site, according to a state Department of Public Health news release on Sunday. But later that day, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) tweeted: "I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians."

Naval Base Ventura County near Point Mugu, CA, about 60 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, was designated as a quarantine center. Officials held an information session Monday evening for people living and working on the base after they raised concerns on social media about the quarantine center there.

After the hour-and-a-half session, ''people were relieved," says Melinda Larson, a public affairs officer at the base. Just one quarantined traveler is there and has not shown symptoms, she says.

The federal government has the authority to isolate and quarantine people under the Public Health Service Act. The act allows the secretary of Health and Human Services to take necessary measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases, both from foreign countries and between states. The CDC has the authority to carry out the day-to-day functions of the quarantine. This is different from isolation, where people diagnosed as sick are separated from the healthy; quarantine separates and restricts movement of people exposed to a contagious disease to see if they get sick.