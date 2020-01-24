What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

February 28, 2020 -- The presidential press conference Wednesday night on the coronavirus pandemic was, sadly, a disappointment.

What did President Trump offer? His reassurance that all will be well. He seemed to be talking to the financial markets, not to an increasingly nervous American public.

The next day he made it worse. Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence would be in charge of all federal efforts — all information from the federal government on the pandemic would be vetted by Pence, according to multiple media reports. The first violator of that policy was Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, who said that he was still in charge, not Pence.

The public needs a clear, loud, credible voice to provide factual information. That has not happened.

The vice president is not the appropriate person to lead this healthcare mission. He is a politician, not a physician. His past opinions on science and public health are fatuous. He is simply not a credible "czar" to lead in a looming emergency.

It is true that vetting is needed for information about coronavirus, but it is the doctors and scientists of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Public Health Service, and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who should be vetting Pence's utterances, not the other way around.

Where is the surgeon general, the head of the NIH, the director of the CDC, and their expert colleagues to present what is known and what is not? To tell us where the diagnostic testing plan is at and how well our hospitals are prepared? Hopefully they're not waiting to get their messages cleared by a White House that has shown no interest in or respect for science.

President Trump says not to worry — but his own experts disagree. New nations are seeing cases of coronavirus every day. It is likely that things will get worse here in the United States, too. So are we ready? Hardly.

The public has a myriad of questions and concerns. Should we wear masks? Stockpile them? Stockpile food? Is quarantine a possible tool in the US? How would it be enforced? Why did quarantine "fail" in China or on cruise ships? Should people travel?