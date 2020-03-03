Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

Not yet. And any working vaccine is at least a year away. But several research universities and drug companies are working on it. At least one possible vaccine is ready for phase I human trials.

There is no drug treatment yet, and antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections. Experts recommend treating symptoms: Try ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or naproxen for pain and fever; get rest; and drink plenty of water. People with more serious cases need to be in the hospital, where they may need help with breathing and other support.

Advice on travel is changing rapidly. Visit the CDC website for countries flagged for travel due to the outbreak and this blog for tips if you do travel.

Is coronavirus worse than the flu?

There have been at least 29 million Americans sickened by the flu this season, compared to more than 100 who are known to be sick with coronavirus here. While more than 90,000 people are confirmed coronavirus patients worldwide, the numbers are still miniscule compared to the flu.

But COVID-19, the disease this coronavirus causes, may be more deadly. The flu’s estimated death rate is about 0.1%, compared to the coronavirus’ estimated 2%-3% mortality rate. It’s difficult to know a true death rate because people may have had mild cases that were never diagnosed. A recent editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine says for that reason, the actual death rate may be closer to the flu in a severe season. The editorial was written in part by Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The flu is also well-known to scientists and doctors, although each year’s strain is slightly different. Flu treatment plans are well-established, and vaccines exist. This coronavirus is brand-new, and health officials are still learning about its spread. It is also possible the virus mutates into multiple strains, as the flu has.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, said there are some key differences people need to understand. First, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to spread as efficiently as the flu. The second big difference is that people get sicker from COVID-19.

“While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection and some will suffer severe disease,” he said.