Open Letter to Pence Seeks Science-Based COVID-19 Response

MARCH 03, 2020 -- Almost 700 clinicians, public health, legal, and ethical experts have signed on to an open letter outlining to Vice President Mike Pence and other federal, state, and local health leaders what they believe are necessary and appropriate steps to ensure that the response to the novel coronavirus is handled in a scientific and humane fashion.

Mandatory quarantines are likely not the answer, especially given that evidence now exists that the virus is transmitted in its presymptomatic or early symptomatic stages, they write. Voluntary quarantines, social distancing, and compliance with public health instructions will become more important, which, in turn, brings up a host of other issues.

"Whether individuals can comply will be determined by the degree of support provided, particularly for low-wage workers and other vulnerable communities," the letter writers say.

The six-page letter — addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the White House coronavirus response team, and to federal, state, and local health leaders — was put together by clinicians, researchers, and legal experts at Yale, Harvard, Northeastern, and Temple University, along with representatives from health and human rights organizations such as the American Public Health Association.

It includes multiple recommendations, from ensuring adequate funding and resources, to proper protection for both healthcare workers and patients, to the need to "manage public fear" with honest, clear, evidence-based communication.

"People feel very, very strongly that the response to coronavirus in the US needs to be based in science and human rights principles," said Gregg Gonsalves, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. "We wanted to make sure that was appreciated by people at the federal, state and local levels," he told Medscape Medical News.

Among the other recommendations in the letter: "Science needs to guide messaging to the public, and no government official should make misleading or unfounded statements, nor pressure others to do so."

"There's some sense that the administration wants to keep a lid on information about the extent of the epidemic, and about any missteps," Gonsalves said.