Coding Guidelines for Coronavirus

MARCH 04, 2020 -- Given the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19, there have been a lot of questions about how to address this from a coding perspective should you have a patient who presents with the virus.

On February 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance on diagnosis coding for reporting COVID-19. This disease and related conditions may be coded with existing ICD-10-DM codes, following the general guidelines that are currently in place.

The code for the coronavirus is B97.29 (other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere). Experienced coders know that the definition's inclusion of the words "diseases classified elsewhere" means the other disease is used in the first position on the claim form. The CDC specifically says not to use B34.2 (coronavirus infection unspecified) because the known cases have all been respiratory in nature and B34.2 is unspecified.

The CDC guidance provides specific examples for patients with conditions caused by the coronavirus. Notice that all of these examples are for conditions confirmed as due to COVID-19.

Pneumonia, confirmed as due to COVID-19

J12.89: other viral pneumonia

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

Acute bronchitis, confirmed as due to COVID-19

J20.8: acute bronchitis due to other specified organisms

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

Bronchitis, not specified as chronic or acute, confirmed as due to COVID-19

J40: bronchitis, not specified as acute or chronic

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

Lower respiratory infection, confirmed as due to COVID-19

J22: unspecified acute lower respiratory infection

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

or

J98.8: other specified respiratory infection

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

Cases with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), confirmed as due to COVID-19

J80: acute respiratory distress syndrome

B97.29: other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere

The availability of testing for COVID-19 is currently limited. If the physician has not confirmed the condition as being due to this new coronavirus, do not use B97.29. Use the condition (pneumonia, bronchitis, or symptom or symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath) in the first position.