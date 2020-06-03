What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 06, 2020 -- As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, infectious disease specialists are in short supply and might be overwhelmed by the emergency, Thomas File Jr, MD, president of the Infectious Disease Society of America, told Medscape Medical News.

"Depending on the burden on our healthcare systems, we're going to be at the center of caring for these patients," said File, who is a practicing infectious disease specialist at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio.

"Also, we have to spend time communicating with the community to dispel some of the myths [related to the novel coronavirus]. So already, we're seeing an increased workload because of this. And if COVID-19 spreads significantly — and I think we have to be prepared that it will — we're going to need a larger workforce to deal with this," he said.

Infectious disease specialists at Summa Health, File added, are overtaxed because of "a very active influenza season," on top of helping the institution prepare for COVID-19 cases. This involves setting up a command center and creating protocols to diagnose and treat patients as they arrive.

In addition, ID specialists are on the front line of coping with "the public health crisis of antimicrobial resistance," he points out. "We have to make sure we're using antibiotics appropriately and promoting the development of new antibiotics so we'll have them available for the future."

File emphasized that COVID-19 is not the only emerging pandemic that ID specialists have had to deal with or will have to deal with in the future. He cited the threats that Zika and SARS posed in past years. "COVID-19 illustrates the need for more trained ID specialists, because we know we're going to be seeing more outbreaks in the future."

"Overworked and Underpaid"

Nevertheless, the number of physicians entering the field has steeply declined in recent years. According to a 2019 Merritt Hawkins report, "Between the 2009-2010 and 2016-2017 fellowship matches, the number of adult ID [infectious disease] programs filling all their positions dropped by 41% and the number of applicants decreased by 31%. In 2015, fewer than half of US ID fellowships filled their incoming classes."