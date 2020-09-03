ACC Cancels Scientific Sessions Over Novel Coronavirus

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 9, 2020 -- The American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual scientific sessions, set to take place March 27-30 in Chicago in conjunction with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC), has been canceled.

Only last week, ACC reported that the meeting would go on despite the coronavirus outbreak. The College changed its mind following recent updates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and state and local health governments, and after learning in the last week of the increasing number of institutional travel restrictions placed on healthcare providers in the US and globally.

"The health, safety and well-being of our members, staff, exhibitors, faculty and other stakeholders is of paramount importance," said ACC President Richard J. Kovacs, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, in today's announcement. "With an ever-increasing number of ACC members on the front lines of preparing and reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is in the best interest of everyone to cancel the meeting and ensure our members are able to do what they do best — help and heal."

Given the planning and logistics that go into organizing a meeting of this size, ACC said "rescheduling is not an option."

Registration numbers were not available for ACC.20/WCC; however, registration was on par with ACC.19, which was attended by about 18,000 individuals, including 13,000 cardiovascular professionals, an ACC spokesperson told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

Registration fees for attendees and exhibitors and booth space for exhibitors will be refunded, despite last month's refund deadline.

"However, while we might not be able to meet live and in person, we are committed to recognizing our Distinguished Award winners and bringing the essential ACC.20/WCC education and science directly to our members," the update said. "Look for more details soon on our virtual plans for delivering elements of the ACC.20/WCC program."

The College is advising presenters to continue working on their presentations and said updates on virtual presentations will be posted to https://accscientificsession.acc.org.