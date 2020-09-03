Commentary: Eyewitness: Shanghai Life in the Shadow of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 09, 2020 -- SHANGHAI — Dr Nathanael Goldman is a paediatrician from Belgium who has been working in Shanghai, China for many years, where he consults for the private medical group Parkway Pantai Ltd.

solated from his family, having left Brussels several weeks ago, he agreed to share with Medscape'sFrenchEdition his experiences of the COVID-19 epidemic, and expresses concerns over the delay in Europe in limiting the spread of the virus.

What happened at the beginning of the outbreak?

"News of the epidemic came at the start of January via social media, when we learned of the arrest of Dr Li Wenliang [he died on 7th February from Covid-19], who had shared on WeChat the existence of SARS cases in Wuhan.

"Life continued as normal after that, while we heard more and more worrying news about the situation in Wuhan.

"Events progressed 3 weeks later when, on the eve of Chinese New Year, the city of Wuhan, as well as several others in the province of Hubei, were cut-off from the rest of China.

"When I wanted to go back to the airport after New Year’s eve to return from Jiangxi province to Shanghai, the bus connection was stopped. It seemed that travel in China would become quickly more difficult and we risked finding ourselves stuck far from home.

"Lots of people travelling via Wuhan or those who had left the city for New Year were stranded far from home, sometimes in difficult conditions, particularly for those still in Wuhan.

"Since returning from the Chinese New Year holidays on 28th January, I have not worked one day to monitor the flow of patients to designated hospitals for suspected cases. Our clinic was quickly closed and only reopened on 3rd March.

"Some of my colleagues in other clinics in the same group have continued to work at a slow pace in centres that were authorised to stay open. Last month, a large number of businesses put their employees in technical unemployment, or assigned them to home working.