More Medical Conferences Fall to Coronavirus

UPDATED March 18, 2020 -- At least 50 medical conferences have been canceled or postponed as COVID-19 continues to cause chaos globally.

The great majority of meetings that have changed status were scheduled to take place in March and April. However, our list includes two conferences originally scheduled for May, ARVO and ESO-WSO. Medscape's editors will continue to update this list daily into May as needed.

The most recently canceled conferences include (listed in chronological order from their original dates):

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in Philadelphia. It had been scheduled for March 13-16.

American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP) in San Antonio, Texas. It had been scheduled for March 13-16.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) in San Antonio, Texas. It had been scheduled for March 19-22.

American Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting (APhA) in National Harbor, Maryland. It has been schdeduled for March 20-23.

American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in Denver. It had been scheduled for March 20-24.

American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in Orlando. It had been scheduled for March 24-28.

American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) in Austin, Texas. It had been scheduled for March 25-29. The association instead plans to host a live webinar around March 26-29.

National Kidney Foundation (NKF) in New Orleans has converted to a "live-virtual meeting." It is scheduled for March 25-29.

Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) in Atlanta. It had been scheduled for March 26-30.

American College of Cardiology (ACC) in Chicago. It had been scheduled for March 28-30. The group is planning to provide "essential ACC.20/WCC education and science directly to our members" through virtual means.

Endocrine Society (ENDO) in San Francisco. It had been scheduled for March 28-31.

Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) in Toronto. It had been scheduled for March 28-31. SGO is "exploring alternatives for delivering the science and education."

European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) in Vienna. It had been scheduled for March 29-31.

Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies (AAT-AD/PD) in Vienna is now an "entirely" virtual conference, to be held during the originally scheduled dates of April 2-5.

Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) in Florence, Italy. It had been scheduled for April 4-8.

European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in Geneva, Switzerland. It had been scheduled for April 15-18.

Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) in San Diego. It had been scheduled for April 15-20. The society asks that attendees "stay tuned as we work towards the announcement potential HM20 virtual offering."

European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Paris will now be completely online during the originally scheduled dates, April 18-21.

British Society of Rheumatology (BSR) in Glasgow. It had been scheduled for April 20-22.

International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in Montreal. It had been scheduled for April 22-25. The society is developing plans for presenting nonscientific components of the conference, including a virtual opening plenary session in April. Abstracts will be published in the April issue of the society's journal as planned.

American College of Physicians Internal Medicine (ACP IM) in Los Angeles. It had been scheduled for April 23-25.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) in Seattle. It had been scheduled for April 24-27. Organizers are considering "several virtual options to showcase science and education from the meeting, including poster presentations and films."

American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting (AANS) in Boston. It had been scheduled for April 25-29. AANS notes that in the weeks ahead it will "explore virtual options."

American Psychiatric Association (APA) in Philadelphia. It had been scheduled for April 25-29. The society is working to develop a virtual "on-demand" product that will feature many of the speakers that were scheduled for the conference. More information will be coming soon.

Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting (PAS) in Philadelphia. It had been scheduled for April 25-29. More information is availble on the group's FAQ page.

American Academy of Neurology (AAN) in Toronto. It had been scheduled for April 25 - May 1. The group advises attendees to "look for more information on different AAN educational opportunities" during the rest of the year.

British Society of Haematology (BSH) in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It had been scheduled for April 27-29.

American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) in Phoenix, Arizona. It had been scheduled for April 29 - May 3. More information is available on the conference's FAQ page.

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Baltimore. It had been scheduled for May 1-7. The group expects to release additional information in the next 2 weeks about alternative presentation options.

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Chicago. It had been scheduled for May 2-5. The group is "exploring options for virtual education" and "will keep in touch as plans for distance learning come together." More information is available on the conference's FAQ page.