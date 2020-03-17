More Medical Conferences Fall to Coronavirus

UPDATED March 18, 2020 -- At least 50 medical conferences have been canceled or postponed as COVID-19 continues to cause chaos globally.

The great majority of meetings that have changed status were scheduled to take place in March and April. However, our list includes two conferences originally scheduled for May, ARVO and ESO-WSO. Medscape's editors will continue to update this list daily into May as needed.

The most recently canceled conferences include (listed in chronological order from their original dates):

Ten more conferences have been postponed:

Here is the latest status of other upcoming conferences as of March 18:

  • Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), Boston, 3/8/20 - 3/11/20: CROI has gone virtual. More information is available on the CROI FAQ page.

  • Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Orlando, 3/9/20 - 3/13/20: On March 5, the society canceled the conference, calling it "clearly necessary."

  • European Society of Radiology (ESR), Vienna, 3/11/20 - 3/15/20: The conference has been rescheduled for July 15-19 in Vienna.

  • Congrès de la Société Francophone du Diabète (SFD), Brussels, 3/17/20 - 3/20/20: This congress has been postponed. The next SFD congress will take place in Brussels on June 2-5.

  • European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC), Barcelona, 3/18/20 - 3/20/20: The conference has been postponed and will now take place September 30–October 2 at the same venue. Abstracts accepted for the initial conference will remain in the program, and organizers will re-open abstract submissions beginning in May.

  • Diabetes UK Professional Conference (DUKPC), Glasgow, 3/18/20 - 3/20/20: The conference has been canceled.

  • National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), Orlando, 3/19/20 - 3/22/20: This conference has been postponed. No new dates have been provided, but the society notes that "NCCN staff is working as quickly as possible to notify all conference registrants about the postponement and further information regarding the refund process."

  • European Association of Urology (EAU), Amsterdam, 3/20/20 - 3/24/20: As of March 6, the conference has been postponed to July 2020.

  • Society for Interventional Radiology (SIR), 3/28/20 - 4/2/20: On March 6, the society made the "difficult, but necessary and responsible, decision" to cancel its meeting.

