Lack of Paid Sick Leave a Coronavirus Threat

March 10, 2020 -- The lack of universal health care and sick time benefits may make Americans more vulnerable to the new coronavirus than they should be, a growing chorus of experts warns.

Without paid sick leave, people may drag themselves to work when ill. And people without insurance may be discouraged from getting tested for the virus, and perhaps eventually, from treatment, if they worry about the costs.

“We live in a free-market economy, fairly unfettered by regulation. This is the time when we face the consequences of that,” says Ellen Ruppel Shell, a journalist and author of the 2018 book The Job: Work and Its Future in a Time of Radical Change.

About 73% of Americans have paid sick time through work, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonpartisan Washington, D.C., think tank. Those who don’t -- more than one-quarter of the workforce -- won’t be able to follow the CDC’s advice to stay home if they’re not feeling well -- unless they want to go without pay, says EPI senior economist Elise Gould.

And even many people who are entitled to sick leave won’t have enough to stay home through a 2-week illness, or the extra days required to care for a sick family member, she says.

Many workers have to be on the job for at least a year to accrue sick days, says Gould, who is now analyzing how many workers have access to adequate sick leave to cope with a COVID-19 infection. At Starbucks, for instance, baristas were offered sick leave for the first time in 2018, and anyone working more than 23 hours a week is entitled to 5 days of sick leave over the course of a year.

But someone with no more than 5 days of sick leave probably isn’t going to stay home if they wake up feeling slightly under the weather -- they’re more likely going to wait until they’re extremely ill, Gould says.

Parents will have an extra challenge if schools are canceled and kids are at home, Gould says. Passing them off to a grandparent for care isn’t a good idea when dealing with a virus that has proven particularly dangerous for people over 60.