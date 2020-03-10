A Wuhan Doctor on the Front Lines: 'Fear to the First Degree'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH XX, 2020 -- Wang Weici, MD, was going to miss her twin boys' second birthday. She wanted to get home by February 17, but with Wuhan, China —the epicenter of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak— under lockdown since January 23 and Wang unable to come home because of her work, there were no candles, no cake, and no Mom.

As Wuhan faces a critical need for clinicians to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Wang is one of the physicians at the front lines. She works at Wuhan Union Hospital West Campus, which has been transformed into a designated center for the disease.

Wang is a vascular surgeon who is now using her education to focus on the infectious disease spreading worldwide. She left for training on January 27 to learn how to treat patients with COVID-19. The training included workshops on diagnosing and treating the virus, using respirators, putting on and taking off protective gear, how to enter and exit isolation units, and how to prepare documents to enter the "cabin" where coronavirus patients' beds are located.

She started her 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM night shifts on February 1. She has not had a day off or been home since. Her twin boys and little girl are at home with her husband.

"As long as I am at home, I will be with them wholeheartedly and take care of the details of their lives," Wang told Medscape Medical News in an interview conducted in Mandarin over the WeChat app. "Children love mothers by nature, so, when I'm home, the children only sleep with me. As long as I hug them, they will fight for attention, so I often have to hold one in each arm and one by the leg."

The night before she first began work, Wang's mother had a high fever, one of the most common symptoms of the disease.

"At that time, my heart jumped," Wang said. "I questioned her for a long time without figuring out an obvious cause of the fever. Although my husband brought [fever-reducing medicine], I couldn't sleep all night."

If her mother were infected with coronavirus, it would be likely that her family would also become infected. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 — can likely survive for an extended amount of time on some surfaces, and families under the same roof share a lot of surfaces.