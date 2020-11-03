COVID-19: Who's Protecting the Protectors?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 11, 2020 -- When the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) struck in 2003 - 2004, approximately 20% of infections overall occurred in frontline healthcare workers. In Greater Toronto, the North American epicenter of the outbreak, that number more than doubled, to 43%, and two nurses and a physician died.

That represented a double blow: for the infected professionals themselves and for the patients whose care suffered while the essential services of the recovering professionals were rationed. And now, the memory of those statistics hangs like a specter over medical staff battling SARS's new sister virus, SARS-CoV-2, the contagion that causes COVID-19.

"We can't stop COVID-19 without protecting our health workers," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World health Organization, said at a recent media briefing.

But with the United States bracing for exponential increases in confirmed cases — as of March 11 they totaled at least 1016 across 38 jurisdictions with 31 deaths — and moving from containment to mitigation, healthcare workers doubt enough is being done to protect them and ensure continuity of patient care in already stressed medical centers.

For one thing, as the outbreak disrupts global supply chains, some US facilities are reporting shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, goggles, respirator helmets, gloves, and gowns, according to a report in The Seattle Times. Employees are being asked to ration stock.