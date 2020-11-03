Managing Children's Fear, Anxiety in the Age of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 11, 2020 -- With coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reaching epidemic proportions, many US children are growing increasingly anxious about what this means for their own health and safety and that of their friends and family.

The constantly changing numbers of people affected by the virus and the evolving situation mean daily life for many children is affected in some way, with school trips, sports tournaments, and family vacations being postponed or canceled.

All children may have a heightened level of worry, and some who are normally anxious might be obsessing more about handwashing or getting sick.

Experts say there are ways to manage this fear to help children feel safe and appropriately informed.

Clinicians and other adults should provide children with honest and accurate information geared to their age and developmental level, said David Fassler, MD, clinical professor of psychiatry, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, Burlington, and member of the Consumer Issues Committee of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

That said, it's also acceptable to let children know that some questions can't be answered, said Fassler.