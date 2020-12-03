An 'Extraordinary Time': Seattle Clinic Tackles Novel Coronavirus

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 12, 2020 -- The novel coronavirus has hit Seattle and the surrounding suburbs hard, with 83 confirmed cases and 17 deaths to date. But while Seattle may be the first US city affected, it is a herald spot — one that portends a long, difficult fight against COVID-19 and its spread. The general internal medicine center at the University of Washington has 100 healthcare workers — including attending physicians, residents, and nurse practitioners — with a population of about 12,000 patients. Medscape Medical News spoke with Jacob Berman, MD, MPH, the clinic's medical director, to get a better understanding of what it's like at the front lines and how others can learn from their experience. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do things look like right now in the clinic?

Berman: We are seeing a substantial volume of calls from patients, particularly those with respiratory symptoms, wondering if they should be concerned, seek care, and more generally whether they should stay home or go to work. Others who are calling don't have symptoms but have questions concerning what to do to minimize exposure: "Should I go out, come into a healthcare facility, plan for a trip?"

The most challenging patients are the ones who are calling in with mild-to-moderate symptoms whose diagnostic possibilities include pneumonia or other things that are difficult to assess over the phone. For patients in that group — and it's not a small number of people — we advise them to come into clinic so they can be assessed. We want to make sure we can take vital signs, listen to their lungs, and get a chest x-ray and bloodwork if needed.

How has your office screening protocol changed, and how do you separate out symptomatic patients?

That's been the number-one focus for us in the clinic over the past week. We don't have "sick" and "well" waiting rooms the way a lot of pediatrics clinics do.

So instead, at check in, we screen every patient for fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath. And if they're positive on any of those symptoms we provide a mask right away and seek to room them immediately in one of several designated rooms we've set aside for caring for patients with acute respiratory symptoms.