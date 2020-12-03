COVID-19: Older Patients With Cancer Especially Vulnerable

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 12, 2020 -- For oncologists and other clinicians caring for patients with cancer, the COVID-19 pandemic represents a dynamic clinical challenge that is changing daily and that can feel overwhelming at times, say experts.

"Oncology clinicians are well versed in caring for immunosuppressed patients with cancer, of all ages," Merry-Jennifer Markham, MD, interim chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, told Medscape Medical News.

However, she emphasized that during this COVID-19 outbreak, "we must be especially diligent about screening for symptoms and exposure, and we must recognize that our older patients with cancer may be especially vulnerable."

Patients with cancer who are in active treatment are immunosuppressed and are more susceptible to infection and to complications from infection, Markham pointed out. "While we don't yet have much data on how COVID-19 impacts patients with cancer, I have to suspect that patients undergoing active cancer treatment may be especially vulnerable to the more severe illness associated with COVID-19," she said.

Indeed, a recent report from China that was published in the Lancet Oncology supports this. The authors suggest that patients with cancer are at higher risk for COVID-19 and have a worse prognosis if they become infected than do those without cancer.