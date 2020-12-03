What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 12, 2020 -- Updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) details key strategies for managing patients who have COVID-19 on renal dialysis — a population whose unique vulnerability is underscored by the fact that the first two patients in the United States known to have died from COVID-19 were in fact outpatients at dialysis centers in the Seattle area.

"The first reported death (from COVID-19) in the United States occurred in one of our dialysis patients," said Suzanne Watnick, MD, chief medical officer of Northwest Kidney Centers, in Seattle, Washington, speaking about the latest CDC guidance during a webinar by the American Society of Nephrology.

The second identified death of a COVID-19-positive patient in the United States had also been treated at a kidney dialysis center.

Elizabeth McNamara, RN, chief nursing officer of Northwest Kidney Centers, who also presented during the webinar, noted the patient had ties to the nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, that has been the epicenter of a larger COVID-19 outbreak — the first in the United States.

Shannon Novosad, MD, MPH, acting team lead for the CDC's Dialysis Safety Team, told Medscape Medical News that, as of Wednesday this week, no larger reports of dialysis center outbreaks have been reported.

"In the United States, we have seen some scattered reports and we know...a handful of people who have become COVID-19 positive are dialysis patients, but we haven't had any reports of any widespread transmissions among dialysis patients in any specific area — but we're staying alert," she observed.

Amid the ever-increasing alarm, however, is the key message to dialysis centers of the need to balance strict precautions while making sure patients are able to continue dialysis treatment.

"Our guiding principle is first and foremost to make sure patients are coming to dialysis," Watnick emphasized.

"Message out to your group — make sure that not just the patients and their families but all of your staff know that patients should continue coming in to get their treatment," she stressed.