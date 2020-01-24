American Academy of Neurology Cancels 2020 Annual Meeting

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 13, 2020 -- The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has joined the ranks of other leading medical organizations and has canceled its annual meeting, which was scheduled for April 25 to May 1 in Toronto, because of the coronavirus.

"Due to the global COV-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic the AAN announced March 13, 2020 that it had no choice but to make the necessary decision to cancel. Put simply, cancelling the AAN Annual Meeting is the right thing to do during this historic time," the organization said in a release.

The AAN cited government restrictions and advisories against travel, limitations placed on speakers and attendees by their own institutions, and the importance of letting Academy members remain in their own communities "to help patients during this time of uncertainty."

The Academy had expected 15,000 people to attend the meeting.

With this announcement, the AAN joins the ranks of multiple medical societies and organizations in deciding to cancel or postpone major events.

Academy leaders are requesting patience while they process refunds for the thousands of members who have already registered to attend.

The full announcement and future updates can be found on the AAN's website.

Similarly, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) recently announced it has canceled its annual scientific conference.

"Given the latest information available, the AANS Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston, April 25–29," the organization said on its website.