MARCH 13, 2020 -- The "Flattening the Curve" graphic, which has, to not use the term lightly, gone viral on social media, visually explains the best currently available strategy to stop the COVID-19 spread, experts told Medscape Medical News.

The height of the curve is the number of potential cases in the United States; along the horizontal X axis, or the breadth, is the amount of time. The line across the middle represents the point at which too many cases in too short a time overwhelm the healthcare system.

When you think of large numbers of people becoming newly infected and potentially very sick, you'd like them to come into emergency departments and intensive care units four or five at a time and not 30 at a time, Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Medicine explained.

"Not only are you spreading out the new cases but the rate at which people recover," she told Medscape Medical News. "You have time to get people out of the hospital so you can get new people in and clear out those beds."

The strategy, with its own Twitter hashtag, #Flattenthecurve, "is about all we have," without a vaccine, Marrazzo said.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said avoiding spikes in cases could mean fewer deaths.

"If you look at the curves of outbreaks, you know, they go big peaks, and then they come down. What we need to do is flatten that down," Fauci said Tuesday in a White House briefing. "You do that by trying to interfere with the natural flow of the outbreak."

Wuhan, China, at the epicenter of the pandemic, "had an explosive curve" and quickly got overwhelmed without early containment measures, Marrazzo noted. "If you look at Italy right now, it's clearly in the same situation."