Commentary: COVID-19 'Delay Phase': Summers Aren’t What They Used to Be

MARCH 13, 2020 -- A long time seems to have passed and a lot of things have changed since I last wrote about my perspective on the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19). It seems that hopes of the containment of spread of the disease are now gone and it has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. As each day has passed, the numbers infected and dying have increased and it has allowed us to gain more insight and become more concerned about the challenges that we are about to face.

The information available and the statistical analysis of the disease is rapidly evolving and there is understandably a time lag between reported infections and deaths as it takes time for the unfortunate victims to succumb to the disease. Some initial reports suggested that the mortality rate in Wuhan (where the virus was first detected) was 5.8% and the mortality in the rest of China was 'only' 0.7%. Which led to suggestions that giving health systems time to prepare may be associated with better outcomes. Obviously, there are other confounding variables here, including the Chinese state being able to put in place measures of quarantine that would not be so readily received in Western democracies.

Mortality

I suspect I wasn't the only person to become much more concerned about the impending crisis once the details of COVID-19's spread and associated mortality rate in Italy began to appear. As of Wednesday, 11th March there had been 12,462 reported infections and more than 800 deaths, which equates to a mortality rate of 6.6%. Perhaps I had been falsely reassured (or possibly in denial) when first looking at the disease in China, which is after all, a very different health and socio-economic situation than we find in the UK, but Italy is much more relatable to us in the UK, although it does, statistically, have a much older population, with 23% of people being aged 65 or above.

The UK Government's plan can be briefly considered to be one of stages, with the country having already passed through the 'contain phase' which concentrated on measures to detect the disease early and isolate the known cases. We have now moved onto the 'delay phase' with a sombre Prime Minister making an admission unprecedented in my life time 'that many families are going to lose loved ones before their time' and that it was likely that although there were 590 confirmed cases, the true total was likely to be between 5000 and 10, 000 and that it is likely to spread much further.