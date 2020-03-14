New York Leads Race to Expand Coronavirus Testing

March 14, 2020 -- Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, cars began to creep up the bridge to Glen Island, a rolling 105-acre shoreline park in New Rochelle, NY, that has been closed to the public and repurposed as a drive-thru testing center for COVID-19.

Three large white party tents, like the kind used for wedding receptions, are set up in a large parking lot. Cars pull out of the safe "cold zone" into a tent, which becomes a "hot zone" as soon as the passengers roll down their windows. There, health care workers, who are covered head to toe in personal protective gear, approach the car to swab the noses and throats of people who might have the highly contagious infection.

The Glen Island testing center is the first facility of its kind on the East Coast. Another drive-thru testing center was set up in Denver, but that one had to close temporarily after the line of people waiting in their cars to be tested stretched on for 4 hours.

South Korea was the first country to try this. The appeal of a drive-thru test is that it keeps a potentially contagious person in their car and away from others.

"It’s not only faster and easier, it’s also smarter and safer because you’re not exposing other people to a person who may be positive," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference to open the testing center. It can handle as many as 200 carloads of people in a day.

The opening of the drive-thru, with much New York can-do and media attention, came after weeks of frustration and anxiety from residents here and around the country. Many people who’ve fallen ill with symptoms of the new coronavirus have found it nearly impossible to be tested for it, even with their doctor’s recommendation. Some patients have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about the lack of tests or delays in getting results. Meanwhile, 58 people from the NBA’s Utah Jazz, or with connections to the team, immediately got tests after one of the team’s players tested positive.