MARCH 16, 2020 -- Match Day 2020 is shaping up to be like none other, thanks to rising numbers of cases caused by the novel coronavirus in the United States, which has not only led to mass shutdowns of schools and businesses — but also now the cancellations of Match Day events and the suspension of Step 2 clinical skills testing.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) celebrates Match Day this Friday.

The event is traditionally marked by on-campus gatherings, celebrations, and other events — at least until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to widespread restrictions on large gatherings and ushered in "social distancing" as a means to reduce spread of the virus.

Many schools are either canceling Match Day celebrations or moving to live-stream events to keep social contact at a minimum.

In a statement emailed to Medscape Medical News, the NRMP said it "understands the disappointment for schools and students unable to have a Match ceremony. This is a pivotal day for everyone. But while some schools are cancelling their ceremony, others are not at all or are reconfiguring them using live-streaming."

The NRMP will provide results to schools at 8 AM eastern time on Thursday. "This timing allows 28 hours to print or schedule an email release of the results at 12 PM ET on Friday, ensuring that everyone is able to receive their results at the same time. While we realize it is a challenging time, it is our goal to ensure that our processes are equitable for all students and schools," the organization said.

"We look forward to celebrating Match Day with our constituents via live streaming of ceremonies and social media posts using #Match2020," the NRMP said.