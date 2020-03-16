Self-Distancing Vital Tactic in Coronavirus Fight

March 16, 2020 -- Whenever people gather, there are opportunities to spread germs.

From one recent corporate conference in Boston, where 175 people gathered, for instance, the new coronavirus spread to more than 100 people.

Although not every gathering will be so contagious, it’s impossible to know ahead of time who is going to be coughing or sneezing, and remember: You don’t have to have symptoms to be infected and contagious.

That’s why the Trump administration on March 16 asked everyone to avoid gatherings of 10 or more for the next 15 days, including restaurants and bars and food courts, along with discretionary travel. It's why more states are taking the extra step to close restaurants and bars. It’s why schools and universities are closing and why people are working from home. They want us to stay apart -- “self-distancing” in their lingo. If we don’t get within 6 feet of another person, or at least lessen the number of people we let into this 6-foot zone, we will cut our chances of getting sick, says Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, a professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“At this point, we’ve got nothing else, which is why people are willing to jump on board,” she says.

It’s hard to make life-altering decisions based on what may seem like a theoretical threat to those who apparently aren’t infected.

“I and many other Italians just didn’t see the need to change our routines for a threat we could not see,” Italian journalist Mattia Ferraresi wrote in a Boston Globe op-ed published over the weekend, headlined: “A coronavirus cautionary tale from Italy: Don’t do what we did.” Now, the entire nation is on lockdown. “In the end,” Ferraresi wrote, “each of us is giving up our individual freedom in order to protect everybody, especially the sick and the elderly.”

That’s the best approach right now, echoes Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.