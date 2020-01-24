Millions in U.S. at Risk of Major COVID-19 Illness

March 17, 2020 -- More than 100 million Americans are at higher risk for serious illness if they get COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report.

The report found that 105.5 million people in the U.S. are at high risk of serious illness if infected. That number consists of 29.2 million adults under the age of 60 who have another medical condition, and 76.3 million adults at least 60 and older.

One group particularly at risk is the 1.3 million people living in nursing homes.

"With 4 out of every 10 people in the U.S. at higher risk of serious illness if they are infected with coronavirus, these estimates confirm the need to take unprecedented efforts to minimize the spread," said Wyatt Koma, a researcher with the foundation who worked on the report.