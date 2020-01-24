United States Lags Behind Other Countries in Home Dialysis

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 17, 2020 -- The push for home dialysis in the United States is taking on a new urgency in the backdrop of COVID-19, according to nephrologist Christopher Chan, MD, head of the division of nephrology at University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto.

The first two patients in the United States known to have died from COVID-19 were outpatients at dialysis centers in the Seattle area.

"In the context of a pandemic, home dialysis makes even more sense," he told Medscape Medical News. "End-stage kidney disease patients are relatively immunocompromised, and the current practice of in-center dialysis does not allow for social distancing. Home dialysis can provide life-sustaining therapy while minimizing exposure."

Increasing the number of Americans on home dialysis is already on the radar, especially because the Advancing American Kidney Health initiative — launched last year by President Trump — aims to have 80% of new patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on home dialysis or receiving a transplant by 2025, Chan explained.

The 80% goal is "aspirational," Chan said, but added that he hopes the plan will jump-start change. Two other goals are to double the number of kidneys available for transplant and reduce ESRD numbers by 25%, both by 2030.

This might help "direct nephrology in the US to get prepared and educate, and also put together the infrastructure to train patients to undergo these types of complex medical tasks," said Chan, who was scheduled to speak at the International Society of Nephrology: 2020 World Congress of in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The conference, which was to run from March 26 to 29, was one of many canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.